Run 4 FXBG Sponsored by Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg

COVID-19 Considerations

Please adhere to the following guidelines on race day so we can put on a safe event for everyone!

1. The area around the check in table and the Start/Finish line will be cordoned off and we ask that you only enter those areas to pick up your race bib or get in place for the start of the race. Once you have finished, we ask that you move through the area as quickly as possible so it does not become crowded.

2. Check in pre-race at your table (alphabetically assigned) beginning at 6:30am race morning and stick to the 6 foot spacing as you wait in line.

3. All runners are required to wear masks/face covering pre-and post race, but not in the starting corral, during the race, or warming up and cooling down. Race staff and volunteers will be wearing masks the entire time time.

4. No water supplied on the course - runners need to BYOW (Bring your own water).

5. Waves will be assigned and runners will be asked to stand on marked spots at 6 ft. spacing in the starting corral.

6. Anyone who does not feel comfortable getting in to the starting grid with their wave will have up to 5 minutes to start themselves after the rest of the runners have cleared out from their assigned wave.

7. After you finish, a water bottle and banana will be in an individually packed plastic bag past the finish line for you to grab and go post-race.

8. Runners are encouraged to leave finish area ASAP.

9. No spectators will be permitted as we need to adhere to the 250 person gathering limit under Phase 3.

10. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 - STAY HOME!

11. If you would like additional information regarding our COVID-19 plans, please join us for a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 1st at 7pm.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3655381010?pwd=NUs3N0l5NSt1RjkzOGNyYSt4UzZVdz09

Meeting ID: 365 538 1010

Password: 8675309