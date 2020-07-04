Run 4 FXBG Sponsored by Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg

In order to use RunSignup, your browser must accept cookies. Otherwise, you will not be able to register for races or use other functionality of the website. However, your browser doesn't appear to allow cookies by default.
In-person racing is finally back!! Join us for a REAL 4 mile race on July 4th. The Rappahannock Area YMCA and Arsenal Events are teaming up to keep a Fredericksburg tradition alive. July 4th just wouldn't be the same without a morning race.
Due to crowd size restrictions the race is limited to 225 participants. This is a race that normally has around 400 runners. Sign up early so you don't miss out!
Please note that while race morning registration is allowed until 7:15 am (online only, and assuming the race has not sold out) anyone registering AFTER 6 PM on Friday July 3 will be assigned to the final wave. This will allow us time to assign runners to the waves and notify runners of their wave number and start time on Friday evening.
If for some reason guidelines change or our permit approval changes we will be forced to move to an entirely virtual platform. In that eventuality all runners will be moved into the virtual event.
There will be some changes this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place.
Please read ALL the information posted below to ensure you meet registration deadlines for wave assignment, and you understand the packet pickup and race morning procedures. Feel free to contact us with any questions.
Bibs will be available for pick up from 6:30am-7:25am race morning - July 4th.
Because of the late approval for this race we are not able to get a shirt orders before race day, so tank tops can be picked up:
Date: July 16th
Time: 5-7pm
Location: VA Runner
During registration you will have the option to have the race packet mailed to you. The cost for having the packet shipped is $5.
For those who are unable to attend in person we are offering a Virtual Option. Same race gear but you can run anytime July 3 - 5 on the course of your choosing. This option will not be eligible for awards but we will encourage you to submit results to be included in the Virtual 4 Miler results.
1. The area around the check in table and the Start/Finish line will be cordoned off and we ask that you only enter those areas to pick up your race bib or get in place for the start of the race. Once you have finished, we ask that you move through the area as quickly as possible so it does not become crowded.
2. Check in pre-race at your table (alphabetically assigned) beginning at 6:30am race morning and stick to the 6 foot spacing as you wait in line.
3. All runners are required to wear masks/face covering pre-and post race, but not in the starting corral, during the race, or warming up and cooling down. Race staff and volunteers will be wearing masks the entire time time.
4. No water supplied on the course - runners need to BYOW (Bring your own water).
5. Waves will be assigned and runners will be asked to stand on marked spots at 6 ft. spacing in the starting corral.
6. Anyone who does not feel comfortable getting in to the starting grid with their wave will have up to 5 minutes to start themselves after the rest of the runners have cleared out from their assigned wave.
7. After you finish, a water bottle and banana will be in an individually packed plastic bag past the finish line for you to grab and go post-race.
8. Runners are encouraged to leave finish area ASAP.
9. No spectators will be permitted as we need to adhere to the 250 person gathering limit under Phase 3.
10. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 - STAY HOME!
11. If you would like additional information regarding our COVID-19 plans, please join us for a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 1st at 7pm.
For safety reasons we will be starting this race in 4 waves of approximately 50 runners. Runners will be assigned to waves based upon anticipated finish times. The wave starting schedule will be as follows:
Wave 1: 7:30
Wave 2: 7:35
Wave 3: 7:40
Wave 4: 7:45
Runners will be staggered in the starting corral to maintain 6 feet distance. Anyone who does not want to start with their wave can start the race up to 5 minutes after their assigned wave has started.
We will send out an e-mail to registered runners on Friday evening with a link to their wave assignments.
We're offering real-time runner tracking with the RaceJoy app. If you choose to run with your phone you can use the RaceJoy app that will give you mile split times on the course and allow your friends and family to track you in real-time and send cheers directly to you. This is a great way for you to get encouragement on the course and still adhere to social distancing. We have tested it out and thought it was pretty fun to use both as a runner and as a spectator. We'd love for you to try this feature out and let us know what you think. Watch the video below for a user tutorial.
The YMCA has been offering childcare at no cost for essential workers and continues this mission with summer camps! You're supporting their cause and in turn essential workers by participating in this race. Thank you for your support and Happy 4th!
Top 3 Male and Female Overall
Top 3 Male and Female in each of the following age divisions: 19 & Under, 20-29, 3-039, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79
NOTE: Because of the modified starting procedures AWARDS WILL BE BASED ON CHIP TIME.
Parking will be at the Massad Family YMCA. Please DO NOT park at Pratt Park. See below for the race morning layout of the YMCA parking lots.
