Run 4 FXBG Sponsored by Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg

Saturday July 4, 2020 Fredericksburg, VA US 22405 Directions RaceJoy Ready
Events
In Person. July 4

4 Mile Run

$30 Registration ends July 4, 2020 at 7:15am EDT
Run Anywhere. July 3 - 5.

Virtual 4 Miler

$30 Registration ends July 5, 2020 at 8:00pm EDT
Description

In-person racing is finally back!!  Join us for a REAL 4 mile race on July 4th.  The Rappahannock Area YMCA and Arsenal Events are teaming up to keep a Fredericksburg tradition alive.  July 4th just wouldn't be the same without a morning race.

Due to crowd size restrictions the race is limited to 225 participants.  This is a race that normally has around 400 runners.  Sign up early so you don't miss out!

Please note that while race morning registration is allowed until 7:15 am (online only, and assuming the race has not sold out) anyone registering AFTER 6 PM on Friday July 3 will be assigned to the final wave.  This will allow us time to assign runners to the waves and notify runners of their wave number and start time on Friday evening.

If for some reason guidelines change or our permit approval changes we will be forced to move to an entirely virtual platform.  In that eventuality all runners will be moved into the virtual event.

There will be some changes this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place.

Please read ALL the information posted below to ensure you meet registration deadlines for wave assignment, and you understand the packet pickup and race morning procedures.  Feel free to contact us with any questions.

Packet Pickup

Bibs will be available for pick up from 6:30am-7:25am race morning - July 4th.

Because of the late approval for this race we are not able to get a shirt orders before race day, so tank tops can be picked up:

Date: July 16th

Time: 5-7pm

Location: VA Runner

During registration you will have the option to have the race packet mailed to you.  The cost for having the packet shipped is $5.

Virtual Option

For those who are unable to attend in person we are offering a Virtual Option.  Same race gear but you can run anytime July 3 - 5 on the course of your choosing.  This option will not be eligible for awards but we will encourage you to submit results to be included in the Virtual 4 Miler results.

COVID-19 Considerations

Please adhere to the following guidelines on race day so we can put on a safe event for everyone!

1.  The area around the check in table and the Start/Finish line will be cordoned off and we ask that you only enter those areas to pick up your race bib or get in place for the start of the race.  Once you have finished, we ask that you move through the area as quickly as possible so it does not become crowded.

2. Check in pre-race at your table (alphabetically assigned) beginning at 6:30am race morning and stick to the 6 foot spacing as you wait in line.  

3. All runners are required to wear masks/face covering pre-and post race, but not in the starting corral, during the race, or warming up and cooling down. Race staff and volunteers will be wearing masks the entire time time.

4. No water supplied on the course - runners need to BYOW (Bring your own water). 

5. Waves will be assigned and runners will be asked to stand on marked spots at 6 ft. spacing in the starting corral.

6. Anyone who does not feel comfortable getting in to the starting grid with their wave will have up to 5 minutes to start themselves after the rest of the runners have cleared out from their assigned wave.

7. After you finish, a water bottle and banana will be in an individually packed plastic bag past the finish line for you to grab and go post-race.

8. Runners are encouraged to leave finish area ASAP.

9. No spectators will be permitted as we need to adhere to the 250 person gathering limit under Phase 3.

10. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 - STAY HOME!

11. If you would like additional information regarding our COVID-19 plans, please join us for a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 1st at 7pm. 

Meeting ID: 365 538 1010

Meeting ID: 365 538 1010
Password: 8675309

Race Start Info

For safety reasons we will be starting this race in 4 waves of approximately 50 runners.  Runners will be assigned to waves based upon anticipated finish times.  The wave starting schedule will be as follows:

Wave 1: 7:30

Wave 2: 7:35

Wave 3: 7:40

Wave 4: 7:45

Runners will be staggered in the starting corral to maintain 6 feet distance.  Anyone who does not want to start with their wave can start the race up to 5 minutes after their assigned wave has started.

We will send out an e-mail to registered runners on Friday evening with a link to their wave assignments.

Raceday Runner Tracking

We're offering real-time runner tracking with the RaceJoy app.  If you choose to run with your phone you can use the RaceJoy app that will give you mile split times on the course and allow your friends and family to track you in real-time and send cheers directly to you.  This is a great way for you to get encouragement on the course and still adhere to social distancing.  We have tested it out and thought it was pretty fun to use both as a runner and as a spectator.  We'd love for you to try this feature out and let us know what you think.  Watch the video below for a user tutorial. 

 

Thank you for supporting the Y and Arsenal Events!

The YMCA has been offering childcare at no cost for essential workers and continues this mission with summer camps!  You're supporting their cause and in turn essential workers by participating in this race.  Thank you for your support and Happy 4th!

Awards

Top 3 Male and Female Overall

Top 3 Male and Female in each of the following age divisions: 19 & Under, 20-29, 3-039, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79

NOTE: Because of the modified starting procedures AWARDS WILL BE BASED ON CHIP TIME.

Course Info

This is a USATF Certified 4 mile course. The course is a mainly flat out and back.  The majority of the course is on a paved path but there is a short section of packed gravel.  Take a look at the attached course map for more information.

Click the icon below to download the attached PDF.

Place
212 Butler Road
Fredericksburg, VA US 22405
Parking Information

Parking will be at the Massad Family YMCA.  Please DO NOT park at Pratt Park.  See below for the race morning layout of the YMCA parking lots.

Sponsors
Race Contact Info

If you have any questions about this race, click the button below.

RaceJoy

Free Live Tracking and Progress Alerts on Race Day!
(Race organizers are providing this as an included service.)

Make sure you download the RaceJoy mobile app for live phone tracking at the Run 4 FXBG Sponsored by Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg.

Carry your phone and use RaceJoy to add to your race experience with these key features:

GPS Progress Alerts

  • Receive GPS-based progress alerts at mile points on the course for current pace and estimated finish time.
  • Post to your Facebook and Twitter walls.
  • Have friends and family track your performance.

Live GPS Tracking

  • Supporting spectators can track your blue dot moving along the course from home or at the race site.
  • NearMe proximity alerts notify spectators when you are drawing near.
  • Find each other using RaceJoy’s MeetUp tool.

Send-a-Cheer

  • Receive fun, motivational audio cheers from your supporting fans.
  • Start sending cheers to others doing the race at any time.

The Run 4 FXBG Sponsored by Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg is sponsoring RaceJoy to provide participants and spectators these features for free (normally a 99 cents upgrade fee for both the participant and spectator).

- Participant must carry phone
- No official race timing information is provided for this race in RaceJoy
Tank Top Size Chart (Design Coming Soon!)

