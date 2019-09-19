2nd ANNUAL EVENT
The Emergency Department (ED) nurses at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg have a great bond with the Harrisburg Police Department (HPD). Upon learning that the HPD only had two Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) within the department and these officers did not have all of the first aid supplies needed, the ED nurses decided to continue the 3.2 to Protect the Blue race. Last year, the ED nurses created the 3.2 to Protect the Blue to help HPD officers purchase protective vests, and this year the tradition continues. This is a typical 3.1 race with a very significant modification. Runners will go an extra 0.1 mile in honor of officers who have fallen in the line of duty.
UPMC and the Pinnacle Health Foundation are pleased to be a part of this worthy event. Join us on Thursday, Sept. 19 at City Island.
If you’re unable to make it and you want to support the Emergency Department’s effort to provide AEDs and first aid kits to the police department, please visit www.UPMCPinnacle.com/ProtecttheBlue Thank you!
Packet Pick-Up: 4:30 PM - 5:50 PM
Event Start: 6:00 PM
Pre-register for only $25.00 now through September 12th at 11:59PM, t-shirt GUARANTEED!
Race day registration is available for $30.00, t-shirts while supplies last.
* T-Shirt sizes small through 3XL available.
CHIP TIMING PROVIDED BY INTEGRITY RACING!
AWARDS: Top 3 in Line of Duty.
Thank you! Your message was posted to Facebook.