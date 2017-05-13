Race Header
Love Field 5K

Sat May 13 2017
Location: Dallas, TX US 75209 Directions
Type: Run or Run/Walk
Additional race information can be found at http://www.lovefield5k.com.

Events
Event Time Price Details
5K Run/Walk - Adults 18 and Up
Time
8:00AM CDT - 11:00AM CDT
Price
$30 		Price increases March 31, 2017 at 11:59pm CDT
5K Run/Walk - Youth ages 17 and Under
Time
8:00AM CDT - 11:00AM CDT
Price
$20 		Registration ends May 13, 2017 at 11:59pm CDT
Place
6911 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas, TX US 75209
Description

Time to fly!  Dallas is celebrating Love Field's 100th anniversary and to commemorate this extraordinary date you are going to have a chance to run on the runway!  Talk about a flat and fast course!  All participants will receive a gender specific dry fit style shirt and of course a custom winged finisher medal to mark the occasion! Plus you will receive an exclusive discount to the Frontiers of Flight Museum, refreshments and more! So don't get delayed at the gate, check in now and board this one of a kind race!

Race Contact Info

If you have any questions about this race, click the button below.

Video Highlights from Runway Run at Dallas Executive Airport

Want to know what it looks like to run on a runway? Here are the video highlights from the 2016 Runway Run at Dallas Executive Airport to check out!

Directions
