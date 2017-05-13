Love Field 5K

Additional race information can be found at http://www.lovefield5k.com.
|5K Run/Walk - Adults 18 and Up
|
8:00AM CDT - 11:00AM CDT
|
$30
|Price increases March 31, 2017 at 11:59pm CDT
|5K Run/Walk - Youth ages 17 and Under
|
8:00AM CDT - 11:00AM CDT
|
$20
|Registration ends May 13, 2017 at 11:59pm CDT
Dallas, TX US 75209
Time to fly! Dallas is celebrating Love Field's 100th anniversary and to commemorate this extraordinary date you are going to have a chance to run on the runway! Talk about a flat and fast course! All participants will receive a gender specific dry fit style shirt and of course a custom winged finisher medal to mark the occasion! Plus you will receive an exclusive discount to the Frontiers of Flight Museum, refreshments and more! So don't get delayed at the gate, check in now and board this one of a kind race!
Want to know what it looks like to run on a runway? Here are the video highlights from the 2016 Runway Run at Dallas Executive Airport to check out!
