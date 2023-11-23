In order to use RunSignup, your browser must accept cookies. Otherwise, you will not be able to register for races or use other functionality of the website. However, your browser doesn't appear to allow cookies by default.
Our 12th Annual Drumstick Dash 5K starts on Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd, 2023 at 9AM. Registration opens September 18th, 2023 at 7AM and includes a Race T-Shirt up until Monday, November 13th at 11:59PM.
Our race motto is “Shuffle your feet so others can eat!”
We encourage participants to bring as much canned food and nonperishable food as possible. Dress warm, but feel free to dress up in costume!
Packet Pickup Information
Date: November 22, 2023
Times: 2-6PM
Location: Little Theater at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center (200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV)
It is highly recommended to pick up your packets ahead of time to avoid long lines day of race!
Race Day Packet Pickup Information:
Date: November 23, 2023
Times: 7:30AM-8:55AM (Race to start at 9AM)
Location: Haddad Riverfront Park (700 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV)
Parking – Shanklin parking building will be open – FREE parking. Parking is available on any side streets (except for Court Street – this is for police cars only).
If you have any questions about this race, click the button below.
