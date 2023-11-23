Sign Up Donate
12th Annual Drumstick Dash

Thu November 23, 2023 Charleston, WV 25304 US Directions

Events

5K Run/Walk

$35
($15: Ages 1 - 10)
9:00AM EST - 11:00AM EST Registration ends November 22, 2023 at 7:00am EST

Place

700 Kanawha Blvd. E
Charleston, WV US 25304

Description

Our 12th Annual Drumstick Dash 5K starts on Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd, 2023 at 9AM. Registration opens September 18th, 2023 at 7AM and includes a Race T-Shirt up until Monday, November 13th at 11:59PM.

Our race motto is “Shuffle your feet so others can eat!”

We encourage participants to bring as much canned food and nonperishable food as possible. Dress warm, but feel free to dress up in costume!

Packet Pickup

Packet Pickup Information
Date: November 22, 2023
Times: 2-6PM
Location: Little Theater at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center (200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV)

It is highly recommended to pick up your packets ahead of time to avoid long lines day of race!


Race Day Packet Pickup Information:
Date: November 23, 2023
Times: 7:30AM-8:55AM (Race to start at 9AM)
Location: Haddad Riverfront Park (700 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV)
Parking – Shanklin parking building will be open – FREE parking. Parking is available on any side streets (except for Court Street – this is for police cars only).

Awards

  • Prizes to top 3 males and females overall

  • Prizes to top male and female in each age category:
    10 and under (competitive only), 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

  • First 10 people in costume who show up at the prize tent-Pumpkin pie

  • People who find 10 turkey hats hidden along route-Pumpkin pie

Race Contact Info

If you have any questions about this race, click the button below.

Anchor Sponsor

Gold Sponsor

Silver Sponsor

Gift-in-Kind Sponsor

Directions

